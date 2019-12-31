Detroit's Ghostbusters headline NYE Mitten Drop at Canterbury Village

The first Mitten Drop is happening at Canterbury Village and the Detroit Ghostbusters will be there.

The new tradition will be family-friendly and fun for all ages. Eric Lindow came by with his crew to visit and talk about the event.

"We are having a kid's drop at 6:30, tickets are $5 and every ticket purchased goes toward hat and glove donation for children in need," he said.

The Family Kidz Celebration is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the midnight Mitten Celebration will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with the drop at midnight.

In addition to the Ghostbusters, there will be fire jugglers, live entertainment, kid's karaoke, friendly characters, inflatables, clowns, face painting.

Also on hand, will be horse drawn carriage rides, fire pits, lite tubes, hot chocolate, treats, food trucks and adult beverages.

Advertisement

For more information: https://kingscourtcastle.com/index.php/evc