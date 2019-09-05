Dinner prep cheeseburger hand pies with Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery

Having a busy night and need something to make ahead for dinner? A bacon cheeseburger hand pie can be something fun to prep and perfect for the kids.

Megan Ackroyd from Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery joined us on The Nine to show us how it's done. You can watch in the video player above, and get her recipe below.

Bacon Cheeseburger Hand Pie

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium sweet onion, finely diced or shredded

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1-2 tbsp diced pickles

1 pound ground beef

2 slices of bacon, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 package frozen puff pastry, thawed

2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese (Your favorite kind)

Mustard

Small bowl of water

Egg wash (optional)

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Pull out the puff pastry and set it aside to thaw.

In a large skillet cook the onions in oil until translucent (Approx 5 minutes).

Add garlic and cook for a couple minutes longer.

Add ground beef and bacon. Cook until the meat has browned.

Add pickles

Season mixture with salt, pepper, and some mustard

Roll out your pastry dough on a floured surface and cut each piece into 4 squares.

Fill each square halfway with the ground beef mixture (about ⅓ cup).

Dip your finger in the bowl of water and make a line all the way around each square, then STRETCH the pastry over the top. Press the edges down with a fork or your fingers

If you have an egg wash, brush each pie with some. This will give the pies a golden brown finish.

Bake on a parchment lined baking sheet for 20 minutes.