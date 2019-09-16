Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing Sept. 23

Kids Kicking Cancer is an organization that empowers kids to heal physically, spiritually and emotionally through martial arts.

The nonprofit is celebrating 20 years with their 3rd annual golf outing later this month.

Rabbi G. and Josh Kaplan joined us to tell us more about the event. You can hear from them in the video player above.

The Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing is Sept. 23 at Knollwood Country Club. For tickets and information, visit kidskickingcancer.org/golf or call 313-580-6459.