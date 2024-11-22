Recipe: French Revolution ratatouille with Cuisine Restaurant Chef Paul Grosz

Chef Keith Famie discusses his documentary 'Detroit: The City of Chefs" while Chef Paul Grosz makes French Revolution Ratatouille
Chef Keith Famie talks about his new documentary 'Detroit: The City of Chefs'. Chef Paul Grosz, who is featured in the film, makes ratatouille. The film will debut to the public on December 9th at the Emagine Theatre in Novi. It will then air on Detroit PBS on Thursday, December 12th at 9PM. For details and more visit, detroitcityofchefs.com.
Chef Paul Grosz, of Cuisine Restaurant, is featured making ratatouille in a new documentary.
He visited FOX 2 to share a recipe for his French Revolution ratatouille.
(Can't see the recipe below? Click here)