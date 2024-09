Fall is here, and few things pair better with the cooler weather than a fresh-baked pie.

Make Achatz Handmade Pie Co.'s dough at home.

Here's what you'll need:

2 1/2 cups pastry flour, unbleached

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup shortening, room temperature (or you can use 1/2 cup butter and a 1/2 cupshortening)

1/2 cup chilled water

Watch the video above for how to make it!