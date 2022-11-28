Recipe: Italian meatball sub from Vegano Italiano
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Vegano Italiano, a 100% vegan kitchen serving the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area, shared how to make its Italian meatball sub.
On Dec. 2, the food truck will be at York on Packard in Ann Arbor, and Dec. 4 they will be in Ypsilanti's Depot Town at The Depot Glass Gallery.
Italian Meatball Sub
Meatball Sub - Italian meatballs with red sauce, melted smoked provolone, mozzarella and fresh basil on an Italian sub bun.
4 Vegan Meatballs (Impossible)
3 slices vegan cheese ( Violife smoked provolone )
½ cups vegan shredded mozzarella cheese ( Violife )
¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves
1 ½ cups Red Sauce
Italian Seasoning
Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Sub Bun
- Cook vegan meatballs according to package directions or substitute your own/family meatball recipe for Impossible Foods Ground Burger
- Once meatballs are cooked, add sauce and olive oil to saute pan on medium heat
- Add all four vegan meatballs to the sauce in a straight line
- Cover the vegan meatballs with the three slices of vegan cheese and cover pan with a lid allowing the cheese to melt. You can add a tsp of water to create steam under the lid to help melt the cheese
- While the cheese is melting, cut your sub bun horizontally and place in a toaster or oven. You want to lightly toast the bun letting the inside soften.
- Remove sub bun once toasted from toaster or oven
- Add a layer of red sauce to the inside of the sub bun and then fill with meatballs, melted cheese and remainder of red sauce.
- Top with shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and fresh basil. Enjoy!