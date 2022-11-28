Recipe: Italian meatball sub from Vegano Italiano

Vegano Italiano, a 100% vegan kitchen serving the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area, shared how to make its Italian meatball sub.

On Dec. 2, the food truck will be at York on Packard in Ann Arbor, and Dec. 4 they will be in Ypsilanti's Depot Town at The Depot Glass Gallery.

Italian Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub - Italian meatballs with red sauce, melted smoked provolone, mozzarella and fresh basil on an Italian sub bun.

4 Vegan Meatballs (Impossible)

3 slices vegan cheese ( Violife smoked provolone )

½ cups vegan shredded mozzarella cheese ( Violife )

¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves

1 ½ cups Red Sauce

Italian Seasoning

Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Sub Bun