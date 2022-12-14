Recipe: Westview Orchards donut French toast

It may feel like cider mill season is over, but you can still enjoy cider mill treats!

Westview Orchards donut French toast

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 plain donuts

3 large eggs

1/4 Cup Whole Milk

2 Teaspoons Ground Cinnamon

1 pinch of salt

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

2 Tablespoons of butter

Confectioners Sugar for sprinkling on top for garnish

Maple Syrup for serving

Directions:

Halve each donut horizontally

Preheat a large skillet over medium heat

In a large baking dish, whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon, salt and vanilla extract.

Add half of the butter to a hot pan to melt.

Submerge 4 donut halved into the egg mixture and transfer to hot pan.

Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes.

Remove to serving plates, and then repeat the process for the remaining donuts.

Serve with the confectioner's sugar and syrup and enjoy!!