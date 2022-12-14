Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Westview Orchards donut French toast

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
How to make French toast with Westview Orchards donuts

It may feel like cider mill season is over, but you can still enjoy cider mill treats!

Westview Orchards donut French toast

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients:
4 plain donuts
3 large eggs
1/4 Cup Whole Milk
2 Teaspoons Ground Cinnamon
1 pinch of salt
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
2 Tablespoons of butter
Confectioners Sugar for sprinkling on top for garnish
Maple Syrup for serving

Directions:
Halve each donut horizontally
Preheat a large skillet over medium heat
In a large baking dish, whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon, salt and vanilla extract.
Add half of the butter to a hot pan to melt.
Submerge 4 donut halved into the egg mixture and transfer to hot pan.
Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes.
Remove to serving plates, and then repeat the process for the remaining donuts.
Serve with the confectioner's sugar and syrup and enjoy!!