Recipe: Westview Orchards donut French toast
It may feel like cider mill season is over, but you can still enjoy cider mill treats!
Westview Orchards donut French toast
Yields 4 servings
Ingredients:
4 plain donuts
3 large eggs
1/4 Cup Whole Milk
2 Teaspoons Ground Cinnamon
1 pinch of salt
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
2 Tablespoons of butter
Confectioners Sugar for sprinkling on top for garnish
Maple Syrup for serving
Directions:
Halve each donut horizontally
Preheat a large skillet over medium heat
In a large baking dish, whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon, salt and vanilla extract.
Add half of the butter to a hot pan to melt.
Submerge 4 donut halved into the egg mixture and transfer to hot pan.
Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes.
Remove to serving plates, and then repeat the process for the remaining donuts.
Serve with the confectioner's sugar and syrup and enjoy!!