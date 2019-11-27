Slows Bar BQ's Executive Chef Mike Metevia prepares Sage and Brioche stuffing
Slows Bar BQ is featuring their holiday spread for pick-up again this year. The menu includes smoked boneless turkey, turkey legs, mac n cheese, pit-smoked beans, sweet potato mash, brown butter green beans, and cranberry bbq sauce.
In the studio is restaurant executive chef Mike Metevia with a demo of another bit of food off that menu: Sage and Brioche stuffing.
Ingredients:
- Brioche, cubed and torn- 15 cups (1 loaf)
- Spanish onion, fine dice- 6oz
- Celery, fine dice- 4oz
- Butter- 6oz
- Turkey drippings- 3oz
- Fresh sage, chopped- 1/4oz
- Fresh parsley, chopped- 1oz
- Turkey or Chicken stock- 1 cup
- Kosher salt- 1 teaspoon
Preparation:
- Prepare the bread the night before making the stuffing to give it a chance to stale a little. Cut off the crust with a little bread attached and cut them into small cubes. Shred the rest of the bread by hand for a rustic look. Leave the bread on a cookie sheet overnight
- Melt the butter in a wide shallow pan. Add the onion and celery and cook about 2 minutes. They should still be crisp
- Add the bread and salt then gently fold them together
- Fold in the fresh herbs and stock
- Transfer everything to a baking dish, cover and bake at 350 for around 20 minutes. Remove the cover and continue baking around 10minutes or until the top is brown and crisp