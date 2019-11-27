Expand / Collapse search

Slows Bar BQ's Executive Chef Mike Metevia prepares Sage and Brioche stuffing

Slows Bar BQ is featuring their holiday spread for pick-up again this year. The menu includes smoked boneless turkey, turkey legs, mac n cheese, pit-smoked beans, sweet potato mash, brown butter green beans, and cranberry bbq sauce.

In the studio is restaurant executive chef Mike Metevia with a demo of another bit of food off that menu: Sage and Brioche stuffing.

Ingredients: 

  • Brioche, cubed and torn- 15 cups (1 loaf)
  • Spanish onion, fine dice- 6oz
  • Celery, fine dice- 4oz
  • Butter- 6oz
  • Turkey drippings- 3oz
  • Fresh sage, chopped- 1/4oz
  • Fresh parsley, chopped- 1oz
  • Turkey or Chicken stock- 1 cup
  • Kosher salt- 1 teaspoon

Preparation:

  1. Prepare the bread the night before making the stuffing to give it a chance to stale a little. Cut off the crust with a little bread attached and cut them into small cubes. Shred the rest of the bread by hand for a rustic look. Leave the bread on a cookie sheet overnight 
  2. Melt the butter in a wide shallow pan. Add the onion and celery and cook about 2 minutes. They should still be crisp
  3. Add the bread and salt then gently fold them together
  4. Fold in the fresh herbs and stock
  5. Transfer everything to a baking dish, cover and bake at 350 for around 20 minutes. Remove the cover and continue baking around 10minutes or until the top is brown and crisp