Slows Bar BQ's Executive Chef Mike Metevia prepares Sage and Brioche stuffing

Slows Bar BQ is featuring their holiday spread for pick-up again this year. The menu includes smoked boneless turkey, turkey legs, mac n cheese, pit-smoked beans, sweet potato mash, brown butter green beans, and cranberry bbq sauce.

In the studio is restaurant executive chef Mike Metevia with a demo of another bit of food off that menu: Sage and Brioche stuffing.

Ingredients:

Brioche, cubed and torn- 15 cups (1 loaf)

Spanish onion, fine dice- 6oz

Celery, fine dice- 4oz

Butter- 6oz

Turkey drippings- 3oz

Fresh sage, chopped- 1/4oz

Fresh parsley, chopped- 1oz

Turkey or Chicken stock- 1 cup

Kosher salt- 1 teaspoon

Preparation: