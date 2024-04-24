Warren police to give update after unsecured gun leads to 8-year-old's shooting

Authorities are expected to give an update Wednesday on the accidental shooting investigation involving an 8-year-old in Warren last week.

Both city police and the Macomb County Prosecutor will hold a 10 a.m. press conference at the Warren Police department. FOX 2 will stream the update live when it happens.

The 8-year-old victim allegedly shot himself in the head after getting his hands on an unsecured weapon inside the Cove apartment complex on April 19. The child was rushed to the hospital and was last reported in critical condition.

Warren police recommended charges against the child's father, Theo Nichols, who failed to properly store his handgun before the shooting. The prosecutor charged him with child abuse, two firearm safe storage violations, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

It's the latest example of why lawmakers passed a safe storage law last year that required gun owners secure their weapons when a minor is in the home.