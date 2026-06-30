Grandson accused of murdering grandmother in Farmington Hills

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If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

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A man allegedly murdered his grandmother Tuesday morning in Farmington Hills.

Police were called to the 31000 block of Middlebelt, north of 13 Mile, after receiving a 911 call around 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 70s dead, while her grandson, who is in his 20s, was barricaded in a bedroom.

Officers used pepper-balls to get the man out of the house and take him into custody.

Police said it appears the victim was struck in the head, possibly with a blunt force object.