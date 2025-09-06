1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Detroit restaurant
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person died and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a building early Saturday on Detroit’s east side, police said.
What we know:
The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gratiot Avenue, between Saint Aubin and Dubois streets, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a restaurant along Gratiot.
One victim succumbed to their injuries, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
What's next:
The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad is investigating.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department for this report.