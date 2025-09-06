Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Detroit restaurant

By Nathan Vicar
Published  September 6, 2025 12:25pm EDT
Detroit police responded to the crash in the 2100 block of Gratiot Avenue. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person died and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a building early Saturday on Detroit’s east side, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gratiot Avenue, between Saint Aubin and Dubois streets, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a restaurant along Gratiot.

One victim succumbed to their injuries, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

What's next:

The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad is investigating.

