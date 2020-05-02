1 dead, 1 injured after West 7 Mile and Gilchrist accident 

Expand / Collapse search

DETROIT. - One person is dead after an accident that happened Saturday morning right after 4 in the area of West 7 Mile and Gilchrist. 

Police say a man was traveling in a 2002 Dodge Caravan on West 7 Mile when he rear-ended a parked Semi Tractor Trailer Truck, causing critical injuries to himself and fatally wounding his passenger, a 24-year-old man. 

The circumstances surrounding the accident is still being investigated. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up. 