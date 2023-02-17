1 dead, 2 injured in house fire on Detroit's north side

A house fire left one person is dead, and two others are hospitalized in Detroit's north end Friday night.

The fire took place on King Street near Oakland at 9:30 p.m. The two injured suffered smoke inhalation, officials said.

"We made a fast response, a fast attack, the Detroit Fire Department did an awesome job, but unfortunately it was a little bit too late for one victim," said Fire Chief James Harris.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.



