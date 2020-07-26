1 dead, 3 injured after Flint Township shooting, suspect in custody

One person is dead and 3 are injured after a Flint Township shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they arrived to the Mega Classic Diner, located in the 4400 block of Corunna Road at around 4:00. Upon arrival, officers discovered 4 people had been shot while inside the restaurant.

One victim, a 26-year-old man who lives in Flint, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other three victims, 2 men and a woman, were also taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, fled the scene after the shooting, but was eventually taken into custody by officers who were inside of a neighboring business.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was an altercation before shots were fired, but the reason behind the altercation has not been determined.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422 JAIL.

