1 dead, 3 injured during party at Royal Oak Twp Park
ROYAL OAK TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A party at Royal Oak Township Park turned deadly early Sunday morning when a 44-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed, according to Michigan State Police.
Authorities say three other individuals were injured in the shooting.
What we know:
Troopers were dispatched to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. and located a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
A large crowd in the park from a party was present when troopers arrived on scene. Officials say they initially were not cooperative in leaving the crime scene.
During the on-scene investigation, detectives learned of three additional victims with non-fatal gunshot wounds at three different local hospitals: a 33-year-old male from Detroit, a 19-year-old from Detroit and a 15-year-old from Macomb.
Authorities do not have suspect information or a motive currently.
The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as new information is developed, police said. ( Photos courtesy of MSP Second District)
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as new information is developed, police said.
The Source: Information from this story came from Michigan State Police.