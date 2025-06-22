1 dead, 3 injured during party at Royal Oak Twp Park

article

The Brief A party at Royal Oak Township Park turned deadly early Sunday morning when a 44-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed, according to Michigan State Police. Authorities say three other individuals were injured in the shooting. Officials do not have suspect information or a motive currently.



Authorities say three other individuals were injured in the shooting.

What we know:

Troopers were dispatched to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. and located a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A large crowd in the park from a party was present when troopers arrived on scene. Officials say they initially were not cooperative in leaving the crime scene.

During the on-scene investigation, detectives learned of three additional victims with non-fatal gunshot wounds at three different local hospitals: a 33-year-old male from Detroit, a 19-year-old from Detroit and a 15-year-old from Macomb.

Authorities do not have suspect information or a motive currently.

The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as new information is developed, police said. ( Photos courtesy of MSP Second District)

What's next:

