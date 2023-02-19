1 dead after crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Farmington Hills on Saturday.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-696 near Halsted Road.

Police say the driver of a passenger car was westbound on I-696 approaching I-96 when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.

The at-fault vehicle came to rest on the left shoulder with the two occupants uninjured, police said.

The driver that was rear-ended ran off the roadway to the right, striking a tree head-on, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

Police say the driver was killed. The investigation is ongoing.



