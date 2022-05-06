1 dead after drive-by shooter fires at 2 men walking to Detroit store

One person was killed Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side.

According to police, two people were shot near the intersection of Lantz and Mound as they were walking to a store around 2:15 p.m. Officers patrolling in the area heard the shots and responded immediately, police said.

A man in his 60s was killed, and a man in his 20s was hurt. The men are believed to be acquaintances.

Police said the shots appeared to have come from a long gun that was fired from a black Chrysler 300 with no license plate. They are now working to piece together what led to the shooting and find the suspect.

"By the end of the day we're going to know the perpetrators we're looking for," Chief James White said.