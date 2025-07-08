1 dead after shooting at Detroit apartment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday on the east side.
What we know:
According to police, a man was shot to death just after 3:35 a.m. at Conner Creek Apartments near Van Dyke and Outer Driver.
At 6 a.m., police still had the parking lot blocked off with dozens of evidence markers placed around the front of the building.
What we don't know:
Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
FOX 2 is working to learn more about this breaking news story.