1 dead after shooting at Detroit apartment

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 8, 2025 6:19am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday on the east side.

What we know:

According to police, a man was shot to death just after 3:35 a.m. at Conner Creek Apartments near Van Dyke and Outer Driver.

At 6 a.m., police still had the parking lot blocked off with dozens of evidence markers placed around the front of the building.

What we don't know:

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

FOX 2 is working to learn more about this breaking news story.

