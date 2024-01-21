1 killed, 2 injured in truck crash after driver loses control, rolls into pond in St. Clair County

One person was killed, and two others were injured after a truck lost control and rolled into a pond in St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash after it was reported near Bordman Road and Wales Ridge Road.

According to preliminary information, a 2003 Ford F-250 with three people inside was driving westbound on Bordman when it lost control. The truck traveled to the north side of the roadway and is believed to have overturned before landing in a pond, breaking through the ice.

READ NEXT: Woman killed in U-Haul crash in Detroit, 4 others hospitalized

Investigators say one of the passengers was ejected before the truck landed in the water. A second passenger freed himself from the truck while it was in the water and swam to shore.

Both passengers were taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated for relatively minor injuries, according to police.

Deputies say the third person in the truck was unaccounted for and located submerged in the water by members of the dive team. Lifesaving efforts were administered on the scene, and he was transported to the hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

Bordman Road was closed for several hours during the investigation. The St. Clair County Accident Investigation Team is continuing the investigation.

READ NEXT: 19-year-old saves girlfriend from Detroit house fire by jumping out of window