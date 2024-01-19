Woman killed in U-Haul crash in Detroit, 4 others hospitalized

A woman was fatally injured after a U-Haul with children inside crashed into a tree Friday morning, according to Detroit police.

The crash took place on Mound near Eight Mile on Detroit's east side, around 10 a.m.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene – leaving behind the woman, a man, and three children inside the U-Haul, police said. The woman had to be extracted; she died from her injuries.

The man and children were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to DPD.

Richard Adams Jr. works at the auto parts store right in front of the crash scene. He ran to help.

"My heart was beating out of my chest," Adams said. "I was trying to jerk on the metal… I couldn’t even feel myself bleeding… It was a bad sight."

Adams said he will not be able to forget what he saw.

"The dash and everything was pressed into her. Even the metal was pressed into her. She said she couldn't breathe, she was bleeding real bad," he added. "I am probably going to go home and have bad dreams about it."

The cause of the crash is still unknown, according to police.

"I cut my fingers trying to pull the door back. Her baby was laying on the ground, she went through the windshield," Adams said. "She had another infant that was up underneath the seat. The other guy was trying to pull the seat part to get to the other baby."

Police said they are still looking for the two people who took off from the scene. Even the number of people who were actually in the U-Haul when it crashed remains unclear.

Detroit police are still investigating the incident.