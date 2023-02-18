1 killed in wrong-way driver crash on US-23
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on US-23 early Saturday.
The Michigan State Police First District said the crash happened at 3:15 a.m. Investigators said the wrong-way driver crashed into the other car driving southbound on US-23 at US-12.
Troopers said there was one fatality.
The condition of the other driver was not shared by MSP.
The investigation is ongoing. US-23 has since been reopened.
