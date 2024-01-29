1 man killed in Monroe house fire

A 46-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Monroe on Monday.

The house, on the 800 block of Donnalee Dr., appeared to be emitting smoke from the roof, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department on Facebook. A citizen passing by reported the incident around 1:40 p.m.

The City of Monroe Fire Department, along with the Monroe Community Ambulance and the Frenchtown Township Fire Department, responded to the scene.

The victim, Joseph Boylan, was discovered dead from injuries sustained during the fire, according to the safety department.

"Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the cause is still under investigation," the department stated. "Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Zimmerman at (734) 243-7509 or Fire Marshal Chad Hudson at (734) 243-7519."

No other details were provided at this time.