Hundreds attend vigil held for siblings killed in Swan Boat Club crash

Hundreds gathered in Monroe County to honor the siblings who were killed in the Swan Boat Club crash last weekend as they attended a birthday party.

A vigil was held at the boat club Friday night, just about 100 feet from where Marshella Chidester lives – the woman accused of drunkenly plowing through the Berlin Charter Township business, killing 4-year-old Zayn Phillips and 8-year-old Alanah Phillips.

Chidester, 66, posted her $1.5 bond only five days after her arrest by hiring a bail bondsman to pay the full amount. She is now back home, wearing a tether.

"These babies haven't even had a burial, a service yet, and this lady is drinking coffee at home with her family," said Michael Hatfield, the victims' uncle. "I personally will never forget the feeling, the cries from a grown man when he finds out his kids have been taken from him."

The children's loved ones and community members huddled together Friday evening, unable to make sense of what happened at the boat club on Saturday, April 20.

Over a dozen other people were injured in the crash, including Zayn and Alanah's mother, Mariah Dodds, and their 11-year-old brother, Jayden.

Dodds has been released from the hospital, however, Jayden remains hospitalized.

Zayn and Alanah were just "sitting there, about to have cake and ice cream at a birthday party" when Chidester came speeding through a wall at the boat club, said their uncle Nicholas Phillips.

Stuffed animals and flowers left at the scene do their best to cover the scars of this tragedy.

"I don't understand how a justice system can give a woman like that bail," Nicholas said.

In addition to a tether, Chidester is required to refrain from driving or drinking alcohol, and had to forfeit her passport.

Her attorney says she suffered a medical issue that caused her to crash, but prosecutors and her charges tell a different story.

Chidester was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, according to police. A blood draw to reveal her blood alcohol content is expected to be released by Monday.

"We just hope they don't fail us this time," Hatfield said. "We've seen numerous, numerous drunk drivers walk away with a slap on the wrist after they've killed people."