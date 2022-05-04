$1 million winning Michigan Lottery Powerball ticket sold in Warren expires Thursday

article

The winner of a $1 million Powerball prize still hasn't come forward, and time is running out.

The ticket expires at 4:45 p.m. May 5, and the money will go to the School Aid Fund.

Related: Woman wins $2M on scratch-off ticket she bought because of design

According to the Michigan Lottery, the ticket was purchased May 5, 2021, at Warren Market at 28069 Mound Road in Warren. The winning numbers were 16-23-28-40-63.

If you are the winner, you can call the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to arrange to pick up your prize in Lansing.