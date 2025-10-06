1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Detroit drive-by including 30+ gunshots

The Brief A drive-by shooting that killed one teen and injured another took place Monday morning. The shooting happened on Littlefield near W. Chicago while the teens were walking. The Detroit police say there is video evidence that is currently being combed over.



One teen was killed and one teen injured in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side Monday morning.

What we know:

Investigators say the two victims, who are in their late teens, were walking home from the store when they were targeted in the area of Littlefield near W. Chicago.

Police say suspects inside a blue Lincoln SUV drove by and fired between 28 to 38 shots.

DPD were notified by the ShotSpotter which detected the gunfire.

Investigators say there may have been an altercation between the two teens and the suspects before the shooting.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said that there is video from the area that investigators are still pulling for evidence.

"I'm just letting everyone know that we will find the individuals," Bettison said. "I am extremely disappointed, upset, with the fact that somebody would gun down these young people, this morning.

"Whatever charges I can bring, I will bring. But this was premeditated murder and, when I do get the individuals - my intention is that they spend the rest of their days of their life in prison."

What we don't know:

The suspects are unknown, aside from likely driving inside a blue Lincoln SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to Detroit Rewards TV HERE.