10 beaches in Metro Detroit closed for high bacteria levels

Fifteen beaches in Michigan, including several in Metro Detroit are closed this weekend due to contamination and other high levels of bacteria.

Nine beaches in Oakland County and one in Macomb County are closed, according to the state's BeachGuard tracker which monitors water quality and other contaminants in and near water sources.

There are other advisories at beaches in Muskegon, Bay, Roscommon, and Arenac counties as well.

The closures pertain to bacteria levels like E. coli. While some of the bacteria sources are unknown, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says stormwater runoff from the recent round of inclement weather is also to blame.

Oakland County

Duck Lake at Axford Acres Eagle Lake at Lakeland Estates and Eagle Lake Road Sherwood Lake at Ledgewood Van Norman Lake at Waterford Hill Big Seven Lake at Seven Lakes State Park Sylvan Lake at Ferndale Wormer Lake at Golfview Estates Walled Lake at E.V. Mercer City Beach

Macomb County

Lake St. Clair at Memorial Park Beach

Arenac County

Saginaw Bay at Singing Bridge Beach

Roscommon County

Lake St. Helen at Richfield Township Houghton Lake at Lakeview Waterfront Park

Bay County

Saginaw Bay at South Linwood Beach

