10 defendants named in Michigan fake elector scheme to be arraigned Thursday

Ten of the 16 individuals charged in a fake elector scheme allegedly orchestrated as a means to cast Michigan's electoral count for Donald Trump during the 2020 election are expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Kathleen Berden, 70, William Choate, 72, Amy Facchinello, 55, Clifford Frost, 75, John Haggard, 82, Timothy King, 56, Michele Lundgren, 73, James Renner, 76, Mayra Rodriguez, 64, and Kenneth Thompson, 68, are expected to be arraigned in the 54th District court in Lansing.

The names of the defendants were listed on the court docket.

Meshawn Maddock, another individual charged in the case by Attorney General Dana Nessel, is also expected in court for a motion hearing. Each defendant has been charged with eight counts ranging from conspiracy to forgery as well as uttering and publishing.

The recent indictment of Trump in the scheme further revealed how allies of the former president intended to have supporters cast electoral ballots for him instead of Joe Biden, who won Michigan and several other states.

The hearing is being broadcast on YouTube.