8-year-old recovering after weekend drive-by shooting in Detroit

Detroit police are looking for the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting of a girl this weekend.

Sometime late Saturday night, a burgundy-colored Cadillac with four doors pulled up to a vehicle where an 8-year-old girl was with her mom and another child and someone inside began shooting.

The rear windshield was shattered and bullet holes could be seen in the exterior of the gray car.

"I got a little girl out here shot we need the public's help we need to take these guys who are running around shooting guns off the street that comes from the police in public working together," said Detroit police commander Eric Decker.

Detroit Police commander Eric Decker

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Neighbors living near Evanston and Somerset on Detroit's east side, where the incident occurred, were devastated to learn that violent crime had crept so close to their door.

The 8-year-old girl was shot in the arm. However, she's expected to recover.

Police aren't sure if the victim was the intended target or if they were caught in the crossfire.

Eric Burns, who lives nearby says his wife frantically called him after hearing gunshots near their home. Burns, who was outside picking up his grandson immediately called 911. A crime scene that spanned three blocks soon followed.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a burgundy-colored four-door Cadillac.