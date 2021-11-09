$10,000 reward offered after Michigan man's body found dumped along I-94

article

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information about the murder of a Lansing man.

Jerome Deshuan Ezell was reported missing on Nov. 7, 2017. Authorities were able to find his vehicle and infant son, who was inside, near 1175 N. Fairview St. in Lansing.

More than a year later, on Dec. 12, 2018, Ezell's body was found in a wooded area near I-94 in Van Buren County. Police suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call D/Sgt. Troy Johnston of the Michigan State Police at 517-898-1285, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP, or FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323.