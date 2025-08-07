Bounce houses worth $10K stolen from SW Detroit community group

The Brief Congress of Communities had two giant bounce houses stolen. The bounce houses are valued at $10,000. The SW Detroit community group is asking for help replacing them.



Thieves snatched these two giant bounce houses that were loved by kids in Southwest Detroit.

"Shame on you, like seriously why?" said Amanda Holiday.

The backstory:

Congress of Communities hosts events for kids on the southwest side — and was planning to use the beloved bouncy houses for its upcoming summer splash on Saturday.

Not only did the crooks break into the shed to steal the bounce houses — but they took a new lawnmower and a 20-by-20 tent.

"People came in the middle of the night at 2 a.m.," said Holiday, with Congress of Communities. "Took about an hour to tear down this giant tent and drove away with it. We were pretty upset."

The suspects were dedicated. The lock was left alone. What they did - it appears they removed the bolts and replaced them so nobody would notice.

"One of the bouncy houses is 20 feet tall. These are really big," Holiday said. "Even (when they are) rolled up, they’re about this tall. It’s definitely a job for two."

She said the tent was stolen in the early hours of July 18th, and thieves struck the shed at a later date.

Police believe a truck was involved.

"We’re just trying to figure out what to do next," she said.

But the community is resilient — Jose Prado who lives nearby, is helping mow their space in time for Saturday — and they were able to borrow another bounce house for a discount.

"It touched me because my children and my grandchildren participated in this event," Prado said. "I thought you know I’m not gonna let that happen. Let me try to do something to make things correct."

Holiday said every little bit is appreciated.

"I appreciate the gentleman coming and helping," she said. "I hope more people offer to help; we’re doing a fundraiser to replace the things we lost."

The cost is about $10,000. You can donate at Congress of Communities website HERE.

Anyone with information or questions can contact Holiday at 313-460-3444 or email - amanda@cocswdetroit.com