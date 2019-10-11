Expand / Collapse search

$10k worth of pills seized from home in Dearborn, man in custody

Crime and Public Safety
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands of pills worth thousands of dollars were seized from a home in Dearborn during a raid on Thursday, Oct. 10. 

The Michigan State Police Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team seized more than 4,500 pills including oxycodone, hydrocodone, benzodiazepine, amphetamine, and a large amount of carasipradole. The street value of these pills is around $10,000.  

Also seized was $6654 in cash and various other drug paraphernalia.  

Authorities say these pills were going to be diverted to be sold on the street.

A 22-year-old man is also now in custody on a multitude of felony charges pending prosecutor review.