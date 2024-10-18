11-year-old life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Novi

article

An 11-year-old Novi boy was life-flighted to Mott Children's Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The boy and his 14-year-old friend were crossing against a do not walk signal on Wixom Road at south of Grand River, near Catholic Central High School.

An 18-year-old driver hit the 11-year-old but his 14-year-old friend was not injured.

The driver stayed at the scene and life-efforts were used before the victim was transported to Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan. He was then flown to Mott.

His condition is unknown at this time. All roads in the area have been reopened following the crash investigation.

