110 pounds of ketamine found in luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
(Photo: CBP)

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Around $4 million worth of ketamine was found in luggage during a secondary inspection at Detroit Metro Airport last week.

According to Customs and Border Patrol, 110 pounds of ketamine was discovered while searching two suitcases that a United Kingdom citizen had on Dec. 13. The traveler, who was coming from France, said he got the luggage from a family member.

The drugs were seized, and the traveler was sent back to France.

Though ketamine can be used medically for short-term sedation, the drug is also abused for its hallucinogenic effects.

"Our drug interdiction mission is vital to protecting our nation and our communities from the dangers of illicit substances," said acting CBP Port Director John Ammons.

