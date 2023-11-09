12-hour sustainable technology summit showcases eco-friendly solutions

A 12-hour technology and sustainability summit gave attendees a look at what the future could look like in Detroit and across the United States.

The 2023 Sustainable Urban Design Summit brought together a panel of experts to discuss innovative solutions to urban sustainability on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event was organized by Walker-Miller Energy Services, an energy efficiency company.

"If we re-create this amazing mobility ecosystem, but it is not created with equity in mind, we are going to leave people out," said Carla Walker-Miller, the founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services. "The purpose (of the summit) was to talk about the necessity for equity."

New Lab in Detroit was transformed into a vibrant hub of communication between urban planners, mobility innovators, community developers, design experts, and others for the event.

"There’s always going to be a challenge, but what if we were to align forces in one space, for one mission – and in this case, the mission being a more equitable and mobility-friendly city in Detroit," said Ivana Kalafatic, a communications strategist and the founder of the DetroitIsIt.

Examples of what a sustainable future could entail were displayed throughout the summit, such as the G2 Campervan – a fully electric, solar-equipped, high ceiling campervan for eco-friendly exploring.

"It's easier to drive, it's easier to maneuver, it doesn't break down as often – there’s basically no maintenance that you have to do," said CEO and Founder of Grounded Electric RVs, Sam Shapiro.

DUNAMIS Charge in Detroit is actively working towards bringing the country closer to its ambitious electric vehicle goals, according to Vice President Kimathi Boothe.

"We’re making charging stations designed, developed, and manufactured right here in Detroit, by Detroiters," Boothe said.

But first they need the infrastructure for it.

"What we know and what the data tells us, is that before adoption of any technology can really occur, infrastructure needs to be in place at least two years before that," he said. "So right now, for us to be on pace to hit our electric vehicle targets for 2030, we should be installing about 3,000 charging units every day."