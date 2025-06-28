12-year-old arrested after stealing cars, selling one for $30 in Oakland County

A 12-year-oldboy was arrested June 27 for stealing multiple cars in separate incidents from a business in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the boy sold at least one of the stolen cars for as little as $30.

"This young man is on a very bad path, attempting to live his own grand theft auto," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Hopefully intervention by the courts will send him on a better life path as well as stopping the constant theft from this business."

Bouchard said the boy is suspected in "a series" of thefts from the business.

The boy is being held in Oakland County Children’s Village. His name and the name of the business were not released immediately.

When arrested on Friday, the boy was seen entering several vehicles, and had a license plate with him.

Police said the boy had taken at least three vehicles from the business over the past month.