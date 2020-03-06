12-year-old boy, woman hurt after rear-ending semi on I-94
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A young boy and a woman were seriously injured early Friday morning in a traffic crash on I-94 in Dearborn.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on the eastbound side at Schaefer.
Michigan State Police say the woman crashed her 2017 Chrysler 300 into the back of a semi truck as it was still getting up to speed after getting on I-94.
MSP say the woman has serious injuries to her legs and that a 12-year-old boy was critically injured.
The truck driver wasn't hurt.
Some lanes of I-94 in the area are blocked for the investigation.