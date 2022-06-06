12 years ago today, tornado hit Dundee during outbreak of 53 storms in Midwest

Twelve years ago, 53 tornadoes touched down in the Midwest, including eight that hit Michigan.

Of the tornados Michigan experienced on June 5-6, 2010, the most notable was in Dundee.

The tornado had winds more than 135 mph, and a total width of eight football fields. It stayed on the ground for 13 miles.

Eleven people were hurt, and a state of emergency was declared.

The anniversary of the Dundee tornado comes as we head into the month when tornados are most likely to happen.

If we get a tornado in Michigan, which we average 15 per year, odds are highest to see it in June. Since 1950 we've had 101 June tornadoes ranging from EF0 to the famous F5 Flint Beecher tornado on June 8, 1953. That is a rarity through, as almost all Michigan tornadoes are between EF0 and EF2.

So, as we mark the 12-year anniversary of the Dundee tornado, and then later this week the 69th anniversary of Flint Beecher, we are reminded that we are just entering the start of severe weather season in Michigan. The Weather Authority will have you covered all season long.