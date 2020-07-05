13 total COVID-19 cases linked to Romulus Playhouse Club and Checkers

Romulus Playhouse Club and Checkers restaurant have both been linked to a total of 13 positive COVID-19 cases, the Wayne County Public Health Division confirmed today.

Of these 13 cases, 12 are employees or patrons of the club and one confirmed case was an employee of a Checkers restaurant, also in Romulus.

A case investigation and tracing for the confirmed cases have been completed by the county's communicable disease team.

Anyone who has visited or worked at the Playhouse Club between June 17 and July 1 or worked or a customer at Checkers between June 27 and July 4 should contact the Wayne County Health Division at 734-727-7078.

If you have tested positive you are instructed to self-isolate for 14-days and until the next COVID-19 test shows no sign of the disease.

“It is imperative all people who visited these two establishments during the exposure window call and cooperate with our communicable disease team so that we can understand the extent of the outbreak,” said Carol Austerberry, Wayne County Public Health Officer.

Symptomatic or non-symptomatic customers of either establishment are encouraged to report their contact to the Wayne County Health Division, get tested by a healthcare provider as soon as possible and self-quarantine at home.

Wayne County Public Health Division would like to remind everyone how important it is to social distance during this time while also wearing mask, not going to events with large crowds, proper handwashing and staying home when sick.

“We understand that during this holiday weekend it is difficult to refrain from gathering with friends and family,” said Austerberry. “But if you must, please follow some simple precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Stay six-feet apart, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands with soap and water frequently, and stay home if you are not feeling well.”