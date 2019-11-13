13-year-old girl killed in snowmobile accident in Independence Twp

A teenage girl was killed Tuesday in a snowmobile accident in Oakland County.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Independence Township post, a call came in around 4:09 p.m. about a crash on Whipple Lake Road at North Eston Road in Independence Township.

A 13-year-old girl riding as a passenger on the snowmobile was killed.

According to the sheriff's office, a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were riding two snowmobiles north on N. Eston road. The sheriff said the father slowed down on the side of the road but the younger driver did not stop and hit the other snowmobile.

The younger driver had the 13-year-old girl on the snowmobile with him and, when the two collided, the girl was ejected from the snowmobile.

Both the teens were taken to the hospital but only the girl died. The boy is listed in stable condition.

The boy's father was not hurt.

Alcohol or drug sare not believed to be a factor in the crash and all riders were wearing helmets, the sheriff said.

Officials say the crash is under investigation.