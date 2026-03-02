13-year-old girl shot inside Melvindale apartment, suspect sought by police

The Brief Melvindale Police are searching for a suspect who shot a teen. The shooting took place at the Raupp Apartments at Raupp and Oakwood Sunday at 8:30 p.m. The teen girl was wounded in the wrist and was treated at the scene.



A 13-year-old was shot at a Melvindale apartment Sunday night as police search for suspects.

The backstory:

The teen was wounded in the wrist inside the Raupp Apartments in the 17000 block of Raupp and Oakwood at 8:30 p.m. She was treated at the scene and did not need hospital help.

Police say two suspects got out of a dark colored sedan that parked on Homestead Street and fired into an apartment before running back to the car.

The shooter is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head. The two men then fled south onto Raupp Street.

Officers responded in under four minutes to find the suspect fled the scene but recovered spent shell casings.

"This type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated in Melvindale," said Chief Christopher Egan in a release. "The suspect is armed and dangerous and we only urge our citizens and businesses to check all cameras they may have and bring forward any information that would be beneficial to this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Melvindale police detectives at (313) 429-1070 Ext 1404 & 1405, Dominguez @Melvindale.org or MIleancy@oMelvindale.org