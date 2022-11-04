14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self

article

A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20.

Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school.

Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds, and stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information. Submit tips to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.