14-year-old arthritis patient raises awareness at Jingle Bell Run in Pontiac

"I know the pain. I don't want anyone else to feel this way."

14-year-old Lucia Pietraszewski has been overcoming obstacles her whole life.

"They told me I was not going to make it to my 13th birthday and I'm 14 now almost going to be 15. I'm eventually going to start driving and live a beautiful life," Pietraszewski said.

She is a sophomore at Berkley High School with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

"Imagine not being able to physically move. I am at the point where my hips have eroded so much and there's so little fluid around them that I have to get a full hip replacement before I graduate," Pietraszewski said.

Now, she spends her days fighting through excruciating pain. At times, she can feel alone.

"I feel like every kid with arthritis does. I want to change that. No one should have to feel alone or excluded just because their bodies physically cannot do something."

On Saturday the feelings of isolation turned to gratitude at Jingle Bell Run at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Dozens of runners put on their holiday gear and grabbed their running shoes braving the cold and snow for a good cause.

Donations from the 5k went to the Arthritis Foundation.

"It makes me so happy and supported and I feel so loved. Even my teacher and all my family came," Pietraszewski said. "It really brings attention to a very common problem it will bring funds to help research to solve this issue."

Doctor Anna Babushkina works with arthritis patients. She says some of the first symptoms include aches, pains and throbbing.

"It is important to stay limber so events like this where you're engaging in activity, that's good for your joints."

As for Lucia, what does her future hold?

"I'm glad you asked. I want to become a pediatric rheumatologist. That's a children's doctor that specializes in inflammation. I want to focus on arthritis so that I can find a cure."

Now, she's raising awareness by bravely sharing her story.

"Systemic arthritis… any form of arthritis… it is so easy to look at someone and just say you are okay. But, you don't see what's happening inside."

But what can be seen is courage.

"It has made me stronger. It's made me fearless."

