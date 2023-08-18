14-year-old fatally struck on I-696 entrance ramp in Roseville

article

State troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash in Roseville that left a teen dead.

The Warren police commissioner confirmed with FOX 2 the victim was a 14-year-old boy. He was on the Groesbeck entrance ramp onto I-696 when he was struck.

Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the teen had gone missing two hours before the crash.

State police said they responded to the crash early Friday morning around 4:25 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation shutdown the entrance ramp and the right lane of I-696 at Groesbeck.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more details.