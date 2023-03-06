14-year-old girl still missing nearly 4 months after running away from Detroit home

article

A 14-year-old Detroit girl is still missing almost four months after she ran away from home.

Shyaa Collier was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of Glynn Court near Woodrow Wilson Street at 8 p.m. Nov. 16, 2022.

Collier lives with her father at the Detroit home, and her mother lives in Texas. Neither parent has seen her since November.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Collier is Black, has brown eyes, and black braids.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information. Submit tips to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.