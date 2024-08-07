15-year-old caught with $100,000+ worth of weed products after Royal Oak dispensary break-in

More than $100,000 worth of marijuana and weed-related products were recovered from a teen suspect after a break-in at a Royal Oak dispensary early Saturday.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Gatsby Cannabis Company at 5130 Meijer Dr. around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 3. When they arrived, they saw a window that was smashed and realized that the building had been ransacked.

During their investigation, police learned that the suspect was a 15-year-old boy. Police said that prior to the break-in, the teen allegedly fled a Royal Oak officer.

The stolen merchandise was found while searching the suspect's Royal Oak home on Monday.

"Our investigators quickly identified the suspect in this case and worked as a team to safely arrest this juvenile suspect and recover an astounding amount of evidence," ROPD Chief Michael Moore said.

The teen is also accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of McLean on July 26.

He has been charged with breaking and entering a business and third-degree fleeing and eluding. He's being held at Oakland County's Children's Village.