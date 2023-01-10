15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit

article

A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old at Hawthorn Suites in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2022.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest at the hotel at 5777 Southfield Fwy. around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom.

The teen shooter was arrested Jan. 4 and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death, and two counts of felony firearm.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the teen was charged with adult designation. This means that if he is convicted, the judge has the option to sentence him as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.