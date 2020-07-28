Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old charged as adult in shooting that killed boy, 10, who was his cousin

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 - The 15-year-old charged for killing 10-year-old Orran Baugh is the boy's cousin. The family was in court Tuesday and Wednesday they will bury the child.  

"This has been a difficult time for not only him, but his family," said J.T. Bowden, defense attorney. "All the members involved in this were family."

He is charged with second-degree murder and two other gun-related charges, but, his attorney pressed for a low bond, citing health problems.

Chris Simmons was charged this afternoon for shooting Baugh at a Warren apartment complex last week.

Police said that a group of young people between 10 and 17, all family,  were together inside one of the units. Simmons allegedly brought a gun inside, shooting his cousin one time in the chest - killing him.

"He has very serious bronchitis and has been hospitalized for that condition which puts him at a higher risk for Covid," Bowden said. 

Prosecutors, off-camera. pushed back saying Simmons didn't comply when he was on probation before. 

"When his parents were supervising him, at a bare minimum, we know he was running around with a gun," said the prosecutor. There is a Child Protective Services investigation into the Detroit home where Simmons lives with his parents and siblings, the judge setting a $500,000 bond pending that investigation.

Simmons will remain at a juvenile facility until his next court date.

FOX 2 spoke with Baugh's mom. She says her nephew doesn't deserve this severe of charges and calls the whole situation a horrible accident and is asking for leniency.