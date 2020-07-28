15-year-old charged as adult in shooting that killed boy, 10, who was his cousin

The 15-year-old charged for killing 10-year-old Orran Baugh is the boy's cousin. The family was in court Tuesday and Wednesday they will bury the child.

"This has been a difficult time for not only him, but his family," said J.T. Bowden, defense attorney. "All the members involved in this were family."

Chris Simmons was charged this afternoon for shooting Baugh at a Warren apartment complex last week.

Police said that a group of young people between 10 and 17, all family, were together inside one of the units. Simmons allegedly brought a gun inside, shooting his cousin one time in the chest - killing him.

He is charged with second-degree murder and two other gun-related charges, but, his attorney pressed for a low bond, citing health problems.

"He has very serious bronchitis and has been hospitalized for that condition which puts him at a higher risk for Covid," Bowden said.

Prosecutors, off-camera. pushed back saying Simmons didn't comply when he was on probation before.

"When his parents were supervising him, at a bare minimum, we know he was running around with a gun," said the prosecutor. There is a Child Protective Services investigation into the Detroit home where Simmons lives with his parents and siblings, the judge setting a $500,000 bond pending that investigation.

Simmons will remain at a juvenile facility until his next court date.

FOX 2 spoke with Baugh's mom. She says her nephew doesn't deserve this severe of charges and calls the whole situation a horrible accident and is asking for leniency.