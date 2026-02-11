Detroit Repertory Theatre stands the test of time creating opportunities, entertainment

Before it became a theater, the Detroit Repertory Theatre was a bar. Now it is the oldest alternative professional theater in Michigan.

Local perspective:

"I always wanted to be an actor, but I could never afford the classes," said X'ydee Alexander, box office manager and actor. "I could never afford to take my headshots."

The Detroit Repertory Theatre took what Alexander couldn't do and created endless opportunities.

"I'm going for roles that I never thought I could," she said. "As a chocolate girl, who lives in Detroit, we are always boxed into roles that are not the best. I go for any and everything.

Alexander describes it as a village that raised and nurtured her. From actor's workshops to auditions to numerous plays.

"I wouldn't be where I am without this program," she said.

"In Black theater, we've had to perform mostly Black work, Black art," said T. Pharaoh Muhammad, actor. "And work like Shakespeare. (William) Gibson and things like that, were not necessarily readily available for Black actors to perform in."

But here at the Rep, that's not the case. For 69 years, the mission has been to cast the best actor for the job, regardless of race, ethnicity, or gender.

"To allow others to have opportunities to tell that story, because know, it's still a human experience and the color of that human doesn't matter as much," said Muhammad.

The backstory:

Founders Bruce Millan and Bob Busby lived in an apartment building across the street.

Not only has it been transformed, but it is transforming the community.

Leah Smith is the executive artistic director for the Repertory Theatre.

"So elementary school students in Detroit Public Schools and in the area were seeing Black and white actors onstage together for the first time and that's, meaningful, especially in 1957," she said.

Practicing a policy that was illegal in some states. It wasn't until the 1980s when the Actors Equity Association officially recognized nontraditional casting, as valid.

Since then, it has stood the tests of time in surviving racial polarization, neighborhood decay and poverty.

"I find it a beautiful, perfect summation of the relationship the Detroit Rep has with the people in this neighborhood," Smith said.

From its rich history to providing a unique experience for all to enjoy.

"We offer the lowest-priced tickets for professional theater in the state of Michigan," Smith said. "It allows us to reach people that think that they maybe not be able to afford going to professional theater," she said.

Lynch Travis is the director of Detroit Repertory's Actor's Workshop.

"I tell people all the time, here's this hidden gem," he said. "You walk in, you can get your husband to go because you can get a drink, right? There's good food. You'll see a good show.

The theatre performs more than 130 shows a year. You can catch the latest one, "The Piano Lesson" now through March.

For more information go HERE.