15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in head in Southfield hotel

A 15-year-old boy is on life support after being shot in the head Sunday morning while staying at a hotel with other teenagers, according to police.

"These are 10th graders, out on a Saturday night into Sunday, unsupervised," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren during a news conference on Monday.

On Saturday night, an adult rented a room for five underage teenage boys on the seventh floor of the Westin Hotel in Southfield and left them unattended, according to police. The following morning, one of the boys was shot in the head.

15-year-old shot in the head at Southfield hotel on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. He is currently on life support.

"One of the teens from inside of the room did call 911," Barren said.

The injured teen attends Loyola High School, a private school in Detroit.

"Right now you have a mother grieving. You have other family members grieving. You have students who are grieving because, from our understanding, he was very popular within the school," Barren said.

Skip Mongo, a family friend, said he has known the victim since he was a boy.

"(He) comes from a loving family," Mongo said. "Just a goofy kid… just a normal 15-year-old kid."

The teen remains at a local hospital, in critical condition.

"This kid is fighting for his life, and he's fighting hard," Mongo added.

Investigating officers who reported to the scene saw two juveniles who were near the elevator on the seventh floor and detained them for an interview.

Barren said one of the detained minors was in possession of a stolen Glock 22 40 caliber handgun with a 22 round extended magazine that was equipped with a laser light. It was hidden in the teen's groin area. The gun was reported stolen out of Flint last June; the other weapon is unregistered.

Further investigation in the hotel room revealed a spent 40 caliber shell casing, 20 live rounds inside a 9mm extended magazine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and a scale, police said. The teen found with guns is a Detroit resident; he is being held on weapon charges.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly challenging time. I want to assure you that we are closely monitoring the situation and providing support to the student’s family," said the interim principal of Loyola High School, Michael Black Jr., in a statement.

A spokesperson with the school said grief councilors will remain available all week, as needed.

Southfield police are still investigating the shooting; they did not disclose the identity or relation of the adult who rented the room for the group of teenagers.

"Where is the parental supervision and how did the teens get access to weapons?" Barren asked.

Barren is working with the Oakland County prosecutor to determine if more criminal charges will be filed.