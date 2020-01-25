15-year-old missing after leaving home without permission

article

Shavaughn Armstead was last seen on Friday January 24, 2020 around 3:30 pm in the 18900 block of Stout, after leaving home without permission and failing to return.

According to police, this is not the first time Shavaughn has left home.

She is described as 5'5" and 130 lbs. last seen wearing a blue hoodie, green shirt, pink jacket with blue jeans and brown boots.

Shavaughn is in good physical condition but according to family members she suffers from a mental health condition.

If anyone has seen Shavaughn Armstead or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.